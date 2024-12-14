Man’s injury-ridden body found hanging from tree in Odisha; family alleges murder

BHAWANIPATNA: Mystery shrouds the death of a 35-year-old man whose injury-ridden body was found hanging from a banyan tree near Bazaar Pada of Dashpur village under Golamunda block in Kalahandi district on Friday morning.

Police identified the deceased as Jhada Sahoo of Kurlubhata village in Nuapada district’s Khariar area. Jhada’s body bore multiple marks and was soaked in blood when it was spotted by locals. He had reportedly come to Dashpur on Thursday to meet his two daughters who were staying with his father-in-law.

Sources said Jhada had married Apuchi Sahoo of Colony Pada in Dashpur village. Due to marital discord, Apuchi left Jhada and came back to her father’s place with their two minor daughters. Subsequently, she married another man and went away to live separately after leaving her daughters with her father. Jhada used to occasionally visit his father-in-law’s place to meet his daughters.

IIC of Golamunda police station Sweta Padma Seth said the deceased’s brother Bhakta Charan Sahoo has alleged that Jhada was brutally murdered and his body hanged from the tree. In his complaint, Bhakta claimed Jhada’s in-laws might have killed his brother as the relationship between them was bitter.

Besides, Jhada was seen with some members of a drama troupe which was performing in Dashpur village on Thursday night. Some troupe members were from Jhada’s native village Kurlubhata. Bhakta alleged that these artistes might also be involved in Jhada’s murder.

The IIC said basing on the complaint, police have registered a case. The deceased’s body was seized and sent to Dharamgarh hospital for postmortem. The exact cause of Jhada’s death will be ascertained after getting the autopsy report. Investigation is underway from all angles.