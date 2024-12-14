Odisha government to develop scientific temper among school students: CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government is taking steps to develop scientific temper among school students, said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi here on Friday.

Speaking at the grand finale of the 18th edition of Young Astronomer Talent Search (YATS) at Pathani Samanta Planetarium (PSP), the CM said all discussions around space science would be incomplete without acknowledging the significant contributions of Indian culture and tradition.

Majhi encouraged young students present to work hard and aim to be part of historic missions in the future. He felicitated 30 winners of the YATS 2024, who will visit ISRO to acquire more knowledge in the field.

“India is now among the top five countries excelling in space science. Our scientists can explore distances as far as 93 light years from Earth and I am confident they will discover life on other planets in the future,” the CM said.

It is first country to land on the south pole of the moon and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has affirmed that India will build its own space station by 2035 and will send a man to the moon by 2040, he added.

Science and Technology minister Krushna Chandra Patra announced plans to establish a planetarium and an institute for astrophysics and astronomy in Khandapada, in honor of great astronomer Pathani Samant.

Tata Steel Kalinga Nagar vice-president (Operations) Rajiv Kumar highlighted the company’s commitment to fostering scientific thought and innovation among youth.