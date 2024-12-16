Auto driver found murdered in Odisha's Rayagada over suspected property dispute

BERHAMPUR: A 35-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was found murdered with signs of violent attack near Phulajaba in Kashipur block of Rayagada district on Sunday.

Police identified the deceased as Balaram Khara of Bandhugaon Garidi. Balaram’s injury-ridden body with his throat slit was found at the roadside near Phulajaba.

Sources said at around 8 pm on Sunday, Balaram took some passengers to drop them off at Singaram railway station. When he did not return home till late in the night and his mobile phone went unanswered, family members launched a frantic search but could not trace him.

On Sunday morning, Balaram’s wife Bipasha Pani lodged a missing complaint with Tikiri police. Soon after, police were informed about the recovery of a man’s body. Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Rayagada Rashmi Ranjan Senapati and Kashipur IIC Surya Prakash Nayak immediately reached the spot.

The SDPO said Balaram’s family members identified the body. “Initially, we thought the death was due to an accident. But the injury marks on the body suggested it to be a case of murder,” he said.