Two women die after slipping while boarding moving train in Odisha's Ganjam district

BERHAMPUR: Two women of Chikiti area in Ganjam district died after falling from a moving train at Surla railway station on Sunday.

Police identified the deceased as Jhunu Gouda (55) and Pratima Gouda (40) of Jagannathpur village. Both were working as Pachika Sahayaks in Jagannathpur high school.

Sources said Jhunu and Pratima had planned to participate in the demonstration of Pachika Sahayak Sangh scheduled to be held at Bhubaneswar on the day. They arrived at Surla railway station and purchased two tickets for Palasa-Paradip's first DMU train.

However, by the time they got the tickets, the train had already started to leave the station. The duo dashed for the train. While boarding the moving train, they slipped and were crushed to death.

The train stopped immediately and their bodies were recovered. On being informed, Jagannathpur sarpanch A Ranga Rao along with family members of the two women reached the railway station.

The Railway Protection Force seized the bodies and sent those for autopsy. A case has been registered and investigation is underway to determine the circumstances that led to the mishap.