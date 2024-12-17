Four criminals held with two firearms

ROURKELA: Sundargarh and Rourkela police arrested four criminals from separate locations in the last 24 hours.

Sundargarh Town police on Monday arrested Md Ikku (29) and Md Mobin (32) for allegedly looting cash and mobile phones from three construction workers at Aryannagar at gunpoint. Police seized a country-made pistol, 10 mobile phones, a motorcycle and `4,500 from them.

Police said so far, they have established involvement of Md Mobin in seven criminal cases registered in Town, Talsara and Rajgangpur police stations of Sundargarh district.

Similarly, Sector-3 police of Rourkela on Sunday night intercepted a four-wheeler near the Cheap Type Market of Sector-4 and arrested two anti-socials with a country-made pistol and one live ammunition loaded in the magazine.

Deputy SP of Zone III Pushpanjali Ningi identified the arrested persons as Vicky Choudhury (24) and Sumit Ranjan Rout (23).

The DSP said Vicky had procured the illegal firearm from his brother-in-law Akash Pradhan one month back. He and Sumit were looking for an opportunity to sell the firearm for money. The duo was produced in court and further investigation is underway to establish their crime links and antecedents.