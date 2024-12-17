Pending verification of 5L forms delays Subhadra funds transfer

BHUBANESWAR : Distribution of fourth phase money under the Subhadra Yojana has been postponed by the state government. The money was to be transferred to the beneficiaries’ accounts on December 25.
Informing this to mediapersons on Monday, deputy chief minister Pravati Parida said the money will be distributed after e-KYC verification is completed for 5.11 lakh pending applications.
“All eligible beneficiaries will have to do their e-KYC through biometric process to get assistance under Subhadra. Beneficiaries who have not done e-KYC under Subhadra or have done e-KYC through OTP, whose number is about 5.11 lakh, will have to do e-KYC through biometric process to get assistance,” she said.
Parida said many beneficiaries have been opting out of Subhadra Yojana by mistake while opening the scheme’s portal on mobile and updating their application. “Many such complaints have been received by us. So, after analysing them, we have decided that the ‘opt out’ option will be disabled for now in the portal and necessary steps taken to resolve the problems faced by the beneficiaries,” Parida added.
Last month, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had released the first installment of third phase money of the Subhadra scheme which covered 20 lakh women. And in the previous two phases, over 60 lakh beneficiaries got the money which was credited directly to their Aadhaar-enabled, DBT-linked bank accounts.
Earlier, the state government had targeted to cover one crore beneficiaries under the scheme by the end of this month.