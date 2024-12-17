Pending verification of 5L forms delays Subhadra funds transfer

BHUBANESWAR : Distribution of fourth phase money under the Subhadra Yojana has been postponed by the state government. The money was to be transferred to the beneficiaries’ accounts on December 25.

Informing this to mediapersons on Monday, deputy chief minister Pravati Parida said the money will be distributed after e-KYC verification is completed for 5.11 lakh pending applications.

“All eligible beneficiaries will have to do their e-KYC through biometric process to get assistance under Subhadra. Beneficiaries who have not done e-KYC under Subhadra or have done e-KYC through OTP, whose number is about 5.11 lakh, will have to do e-KYC through biometric process to get assistance,” she said.