PM Modi to visit Odisha twice in January: CM Mohan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Odisha twice in January, informed CM Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday.

Majhi said the prime minister will attend the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention to be held here from January 8 to 10. He will also attend the Utkarsh Odisha conclave on January 27 and 28.

Modi has already visited the state thrice this year after the BJP government came to power on June 12. He first attended the swearing-in ceremony of the Majhi government and came to the state again on September 17 for the Subhadra Yojana launch. His last visit was on November 29 for attending the DGP and IG conference. He stayed for three days and met party leaders in the BJP headquarters here.