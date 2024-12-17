Youth wanted for murder in Surat nabbed

BERHAMPUR: A 25-year-old youth wanted for murder of a Surat man in Gujarat, was arrested by police from Haridakhandi area in Ganjam district on Sunday night.

Police identified the accused as D Keshab Patra. Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said Keshab used to work in Pandesara area of Surat. In 2022, he and seven of his associates had assaulted one Arabinda Yadav at Surat. After Yadav succumbed to injuries, Pandesara police registered a murder case against Keshab and his aides.

However, the accused returned to Ganjam and started working at a liquor shop in Haridakhandi area of Berhampur. During investigation, Pandesara police came to know about Keshab's presence in Haridakhandi.

On Sunday evening, a team of cops from Pandesara arrived at Bada Bazar police station in Berhampur and sought assistance to apprehend Keshab. Later in the night, the accused was nabbed from the liquor shop. Keshab was produced in court and taken on remand by Gujarat police, the SP added.