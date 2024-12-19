Odisha: Family stages dharna after death of IPRCL worker, seeks compensation

PARADIP: Hours after an employee of the Indian Port Rail Corporation Ltd (IPRCL) died on-duty in a rail accident within the prohibited area of Paradip Port, his coworkers and family members on Tuesday night staged dharna in front gate no 3 of the port demanding compensation and job.

The deceased, 29-year-old Sataya Subrat Dalai of Nabadiha within Kujang police limits, worked as an operator with the IPRCL. On Sunday, Dalai was crushed between a rail engine and a wagon during a coupling operation within the port’s prohibited area. He sustained grievous injuries in the incident and was rushed to a private hospital in Cuttack where he succumbed on Tuesday afternoon.

On hearing about his death, irate workers and Dalai’s family members staged dharna in front of the port demanding Rs 50 lakh compensation and a job for one member of his family. They further threatened of continuing the protest if their demands are not fulfilled.

The dharna was called off after CISF personnel, local police and officials from both the port and IPRCL rushed to the spot and held a discussion with the protesters.

Inspector-in-charge of Paradip Model police station, Kabul Barik said, “After discussions with the agitators, IPRCL has agreed to provide `17 lakh compensation and a job to a family member of the deceased. Following this agreement, they called off the protest.”

The body has been seized and sent to Kujang hospital for postmortem. “An investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the death,” the police officer said.