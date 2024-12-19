Odisha: Five-year-old Kendrapara student’s finger severed in mishap

KENDRAPARA: A five-year-old student of Saraswati Vidya Mandir at Rajagada village in Kendrapara district lost a part of his right thumb after it got stuck between two iron desks in his classroom on Wednesday.

While the Class I student’s parents alleged negligence on part of the school authorities, the Education department has launched an inquiry into the incident. Headmaster of the school Tathagata Behera, said the incident took place around 9.30 am when some students allegedly pushed the five-year-old in the classroom. The student’s right hand got caught between the iron desks and a portion of his finger was severed.

“We admitted the injured student to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) at Kendrapada and doctors provided proper treatment. Later, the parents admitted him to a private hospital at Cuttack for further treatment,” Behera said. The student’s father, Balaram Behera alleged that the school delayed hospitalisation of his son by nearly two hours. The DHH, he said, is just 12 km from the school.

He claimed the delay contributed to his son’s finger being irrecoverable. “I admitted my son to a private hospital at Cuttack for his proper treatment,” said Behera who belongs to Olihanilakanthapur village.

Block education officer of Mahakalapada Tanmaya Kumar Behera confirmed that an inquiry has been started after receiving information about the mishap involving the Class I student of the Saraswati Vidya Mandir.