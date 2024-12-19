Odisha govt to focus on recovery of pending power dues

BHUBANESWAR : Deputy chief minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo on Wednesday asked the Energy department to explore legal options for recovery of Rs 1,096.32 crore power dues pending against 23 industries till October this year.

Chairing a review meeting on recovery of pending electricity duties from industrial units, Singh Deo, who also holds the Energy portfolio, directed the department to initiate measures in consultation with the Advocate General of Odisha and the legal advisor to the department, to expedite the resolution of these pending cases.

The deputy CM was informed that the outstanding arrears are mostly towards electricity duties (ED), particularly those arising from industrial units having captive generation and consumption of electricity.

Principal Chief Electricity Inspector Pyari Mohan Mishra told the meeting that collection of electricity duties has been hindered due to several ongoing cases pending in the Orissa High Court and other legal forums, concerning exemptions from ED.

In the just-concluded winter session of the Assembly, Singh Deo had informed the House that power dues amounting to Rs 1,096.32 crore were pending against 23 industries. The highest unpaid bill of Rs 285.02 crore was pending against Jindal India Thermal Power Ltd, Talcher followed by Rs 246 crore against Visa Steel, Jajpur.

He said the other defaulters included GMR Kamalanga Energy (Rs 179.35 crore), Maithan Ispat Nigam Ltd (Rs 85.31 crore), Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd (Rs 83.25 crore), Oswal Chemicals and Fertilisers Ltd (Rs 79.95 crore), AMNS, Paradip (Rs 56 crore), Bhaskar Steel & Ferro Alloys (Rs 23.67 crore) and Yazdani Steel & Power (Rs 13.68 crore).