CM Majhi highlights government’s efforts to strengthen education in Odisha

KEONJHAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday said the state government is mounting efforts to strengthen the education sector of Odisha by building infrastructure and recruiting teachers.

Speaking at the diamond jubilee function of Mahtab government high school at Champua in the last leg of his visit to Keonjhar district, Majhi said the government has already appointed 16,009 primary teachers while infrastructure for primary education is being ramped up.

He said the high school is celebrating its 75th foundation day when the country observes the 125th birth anniversary of former chief minister Harekrushna Mahtab. The institution has not only offered the gift of education to thousands of students of Champua sub-division but also to those in Mayurbhanj district and bordering areas of Jharkhand.

The CM said the government is working in a coordinated manner to usher in development to Keonjhar district by harnessing its natural resources while addressing other needs. The government has formulated a task-force for creation of North Odisha Development Council for northern districts of the state.

Since the district is vulnerable to road mishaps, a trauma care centre will be established at Keonjhar medical college and hospital. Besides, a bypass is being planned while the large irrigation project on Baitarani river will be completed by June next, he added.

School and Mass Education minister Nityananda Gond, MLAs Sanatan Mahakud, Fakir Mohan Naik, Akhila Chandra Naik and headmaster of the school Prakash Sahoo were present.

On Wednesday evening, Majhi inaugurated the Gonasika-Kendujhar Mahotsav and Saras Mela at Keonjhar town. On the occasion, Majhi highlighted the unique folk art, culture, heritage and literature of Keonjhar district.

The CM also unveiled a souvenir at the 7th All India Santali Writers’ Conference at Ashok Vatika here. He gave away awards to several writers for their contribution to the enrichment of Santali literature.