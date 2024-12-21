BJP stages dharna in Odisha seeking action against Rahul Gandhi

BHUBANESWAR: The state unit of the BJP on Friday staged a sit-in protest in front of the Raj Bhavan seeking action against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the Parliament clash.

In a memorandum addressed to President Droupadi Murmu through Governor Raghubar Das, the BJP activists said the attack by Rahul on the BJP MPs was not only on the people’s representatives but also on democracy.

State unit president of the BJP Manmohan Samal told mediapersons that Rahul’s behaviour belittled the image of Indian democracy in front of the entire world.

“This incident has also greatly shocked the people of Odisha as an MP from the state has been injured in it,” he said.