Odisha: 14-year-old student stabs classmate in Kendrapara school

KENDRAPARA: Pattamundai police detained a 14-year-old Class-VIII student of a government school for allegedly stabbing his classmate on Friday.

The incident took place inside the classroom of Telengabasant nodal upper primary school within Pattamundai Rural police limits in Kendrapara district.

Susant Das, a teacher of the school, said the victim student along with some of his friends first dragged the accused juvenile by his hair in the classroom. To avenge the humiliation, the accused rushed to his house, located near the school, during the mid-day meal break and brought a knife. Subsequently, he stabbed the victim student in the back.

The school authorities immediately took the injured boy to Pattamundai Community Health Centre (CHC). Later, school headmistress Sukanti Swain filed an FIR in the police station in this connection.

IIC of Pattamundai Rural police station Padmalaya Pradhan said, “Acting on the complaint, we went to the school for investigation. The blood-stained knife used in the crime was seized from the classroom and the accused juvenile has been detained.”

Pradhan further said the motive behind the attack could not be ascertained immediately. The exact cause of the hostility between the two students is being investigated.

Block education officer of Pattamundai Harihar Dalai said the condition of the injured student is stable. “After being informed about the incident, we rushed to the school to investigate the matter. I will submit a report to the district education officer in this regard soon,” he added.