Koraput jawan dies in tank firing exercise

JEYPORE: Mortal remains of Eswar Talia, who served in 46 Army Regiment, was consigned to flames with guard of honour by the district administration at his village Badaguda under Boipariguda block in Koraput district on Friday.

Talia, who joined the Indian Army in 2011, sustained critical injuries during a tank firing exercise in Pokhran in Rajasthan, on Wednesday. He was rushed to an army hospital in Chandigarh where he succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased soldier’s mortal remains arrived at his village in a military vehicle on Friday. His last rites were performed in the presence of hundreds of mourners from across Boipariguda.

Koraput MLA Raghuram Machha, Kotpad legislator Rupu Bhatra, district collector V Keerthi Vasan and SP Rohit Verma attended the funeral. Talia is survived by his wife, daughter, son and mother.