Probe into elephant death in Mayurbhanj begins

BARIPADA: A probe into the death of a female elephant in Mayurbhanj district’s Golamundhakata area under Bangiriposi range has started by a team of officials from Baripada territorial division, forest department as well as the joint task force.

The elephant, approximately five to six years old, was part of a four-member herd that recently split from a larger group of 22 roaming in Bangiriposi forest range. The split occurred on Friday, with 18 elephants forming one group and four in another.

“The carcass was discovered on Sunday morning near Golamundhakata village. Preliminary investigation revealed no visible injuries on the body,” said A Uma Mahesh, divisional forest officer (DFO) of Baripada. He added that power supply to the area had been preventively shut before the herd’s arrival.

A team of veterinary officials from STR and Bangiriposi block will conduct an autopsy on Monday to determine the exact cause of death.