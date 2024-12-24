Police on guard at Koraput mandis amid FAQ tension

JEYPORE: Police presence has been intensified at paddy procurement mandis in Jeypore and Borrigumma areas after farmers allegedly heckled government officials over fair average quality (FAQ) disputes in the last two days.

The unrest began at Padapadar village mandi in Borigumma block when farmers demanded their stock be purchased regardless of quality, which was rejected by both millers’ agents and government procurement officials on Saturday.

The situation escalated when senior civil supplies officials, regulated marketing committee (RMC) and large area multipurpose cooperative societies (LAMPS) representatives faced farmers’ anger. Jeypore Sub-collector A Sasya Reddy was also gheraoed by farmers over the FAQ issue at Kamara village.