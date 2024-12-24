Police on guard at Koraput mandis amid FAQ tension

JEYPORE: Police presence has been intensified at paddy procurement mandis in Jeypore and Borrigumma areas after farmers allegedly heckled government officials over fair average quality (FAQ) disputes in the last two days.
The unrest began at Padapadar village mandi in Borigumma block when farmers demanded their stock be purchased regardless of quality, which was rejected by both millers’ agents and government procurement officials on Saturday.
The situation escalated when senior civil supplies officials, regulated marketing committee (RMC) and large area multipurpose cooperative societies (LAMPS) representatives faced farmers’ anger. Jeypore Sub-collector A Sasya Reddy was also gheraoed by farmers over the FAQ issue at Kamara village.
On Monday, farmers staged a demonstration at Kumuli LAMP in Jeypore block and blocked NH-26 near Kumuliput, demanding acceptance of their paddy stocks without FAQ restrictions.
Following these incidents, procurement staff expressed fear about attending the mandis. “It’s a difficult situation when farmers insist their paddy meets FAQ standards while millers refuse it,” said a senior LAMP officer from Jeypore, requesting anonymity.
Despite the tension, officials from the deputy registrar of cooperative societies (DRCS) and civil supplies office in Jeypore have reported that procurement is gradually picking up.
Since operations began on December 11, as many 3,250 quintals of paddy have been purchased from 61 farmers in the district. The administration has directed local police to maintain law and order at procurement centres as tensions continue over the FAQ dispute.