Schools must follow Gurukul system of education: Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan

CUTTACK: Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan on Sunday highlighted the importance of moral education for students and urged all schools to follow the ancient Gurukul system of imparting education.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the two-day silver jubilee celebration of St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School here, Harichandan said knowledge gained from Gurukuls not only helped students to build their character but also in carving out a healthy society.

Lauding the school’s contribution in shaping the future of its students, the Law minister advised the students to make the best use of their talent, creativity and morality.

Vice-chancellor of National Law University, Odisha, Prof Ved Kumari and Barabati-Cuttack MLA Sofia Firdous, who attended the function as guests of honour, encouraged students to dream big and persevere.

The students performed ‘Guru Vandana’, an evocative portrayal of the sacred Guru-Shishya bond inspired by the Bhagavad Gita. This was followed by dance and music performances where students showcased their talent. A hand-written Odia magazine Dronacharya was released on the occasion which was accompanied by a photo exhibition highlighting special moments from the school’s 25-year journey.

Speaker Surama Padhy graced the occasion as the chief guest. Among others, deputy Transport commissioner Biranchi Narayan Adhikari, former editor of The Samaja Satya Ray, DEO Santosh Kumar Rout, regional officer, CBSE, Bhubaneswar K Srinivasan, BJP leader Smruti Pattnaik and Ollywood actor Sritam Das also attended.

Board members of St Xavier’s Group of Schools including PC Mohanty (director), GS Panda, Satyam Saraf and others were also present.