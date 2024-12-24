Zeenat on the run: 130 staff from three states wait and watch to dart the cat

The tigress first moved into Jharkhand forests and was later traced to a jungle in Belpahari range of Jhargram forest division in West Bengal early Friday. Sources said it has now moved to a forested area of Bandwan in Purulia via Lalgarh. The forest officials have made multiple attempts to tranquilise it but in vain.

The forest officials tracking the movement of Zeenat reportedly faced difficulties as the big cat roamed the landscape, covering about 25 km to 30 km area in a night. Prior to its entry into West Bengal, the tigress had also reportedly covered around 26 km a day.

The alleged disruption in transmission of signal from the radio collar is also reportedly making the big cat incommunicado at times.

“The forest team sent to Jharkhand to track Zeenat was immediately mobilised to West Bengal for constant monitoring in the neighbouring state,” said PCCF (wildlife) Prem Kumar Jha. Three teams, two from West Bengal and one from Odisha, are now tracing it and waiting for an enabling environment to carry out the tranquilisation, he added.