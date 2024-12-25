Vedanta’s 'Swarna Prashan' drive covers 17k students

BHUBANESWAR: Vedanta Aluminium has completed the 4th phase of its ‘Swarna Prashan’ initiative extending the benefits of the Ayurveda-based immunisation drive to over 17,000 students across the state.

The leading aluminium producer that has partnered with the Ministry of Ayush to implement the initiative reached out to over 6,400 students of 15 government schools in tribal-dominated Rayagada and Kalahandi districts.

“The immunisation programme is a significant initiative in promoting Ayurvedic healthcare practices for the well-being of children. I appreciate Vedanta Aluminium’s collaboration with the government and community stakeholders to nurture a healthier future for the next generation,” Kalahandi medical officer Dr Meenakshi Bedbak said.

Vedanta Aluminium COO Sunil Gupta said the company is committed to improving child health and well-being in underserved regions through sustainable interventions like Swarna Prashan. “We are proud to support the Ministry of Ayush in extending this initiative to the remote corners of Odisha,” he said.

Vedanta Aluminium Bauxite Mines CEO Nitin Kumar Tiwari said the Swarna Prashan initiative has benefitted students across 40 government schools. “With plans to extend the programme to Koraput district, we aim to reach more than 30,000 children, from infants to 16-year-olds, by the end of the year,” he added.