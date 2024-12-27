Big gap in rural-urban family consumption expenditure in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Despite a plethora of welfare schemes and diversion of maximum funds to panchayats to strengthen village economy, rural Odisha continues to face financial hardship with the state registering the third-lowest average monthly per capita household consumption expenditure (MPCE) in the country.

While a family living in rural parts of the state spends Rs 112 per day against the national average of Rs 137, the daily household expenditure of a family in urban region stood at Rs 194 as compared to the all India average of Rs 233.

As per the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey 2023-24, the rural MPCE rose from Rs 2,950 in 2022-23 to Rs 3,357 in 2023-24 but remained significantly lower than the national average of Rs 4,122. The rural MPCE in Odisha is next to Chhattisgarh (Rs 2,739) and Jharkhand (Rs 2,946) and lower than that of Bihar (Rs 3,670), Assam (Rs 3,793), Uttar Pradesh (Rs 3,481), Madhya Pradesh (Rs 3,441) and West Bengal (Rs 3,620)

In contrast, urban Odisha witnessed a more pronounced improvement in consumption expenditure. The MPCE for urban areas increased from Rs 5,187 in 2022-23 to Rs 5,825 in 2023-24, indicating the rising spending capacity of people in towns and cities as compared to villages. The national average was Rs 6,996.