Odisha's SCB Medical College to shift non-trauma casualty, build rest sheds

CUTTACK: In a bid to ease the patient load and provide better facilities to their attendants, the SCB Medical College and Hospital authorities have decided to shift the non-trauma casualty wing to unit-6 of medicine department.

As per the plan, the unit-6 of medicine department will be shifted to third floor of opthalmology department building, and the place where the non-trauma casualty is presently functioning will be used for constructing attendants’ rest sheds.

Earlier, the casualty wing was functioning from a single building wherein both trauma and non-trauma patients were being admitted for diagnosis and treatment. Few years back, casualty was separated for better convenience of patients. While the trauma unit had started functioning from the same building, the non-trauma casualty was shifted to a nearby place.

However, with an ever-increasing footfall of patients, the non-trauma facility was struggling to provide proper services. Not only the patients but also the doctors and nurses faced difficulties in providing treatment.

While only 30 beds are available in the non-trauma casualty, the daily footfall of patients is more than 450 forcing most to undergo treatment on the congested floor space. Considering the problem, the hospital authorities have planned to shift it to unit 6 of the medicine department. There are around 100 beds in the unit-6 ward which was being used for treating dengue patients, officials said.

Similarly, unit 6 will be shifted to the third floor of ophthalmology building. The third floor was used for treating patients during the Covid-19 pandemic and is now lying idle.

Again, due to inadequate rest sheds, patient attendants were forced to take shelter on the hospital corridor and even under the open sky on the premises. After shifting of non-trauma casualty, the vacated space will be used as resting place for them, the officials said.