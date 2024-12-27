Union Education Minister announces plans for new TB testing labs at VSSUT, Burla

SAMBALPUR: Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday informed that plans are underway to set up new culture drug susceptibility test (CDST) and line probe assay (LPA) labs at the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Science And Research (VSSUT), Burla soon.

The two advanced facilities will play a major role in timely diagnosis and treatment of tuberculosis. Speaking to mediapersons after attending a TB awareness programme in Sambalpur, Pradhan said this is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pledge to make India TB-free by the end of 2025.

“Going by the vision, we are also aiming to make Sambalpur a TB-free district. Currently, the district has 1,435 active TB cases. The patients are being provided with financial nutrition support by the central government. These efforts are being intensified to ensure faster recovery of the patients,” the minister added.

The district, in a bid to strengthen TB detection, has set up 40 microscopy centres, 29 Truenat machines and two CBNAAT machines. Sambalpur is the first district in the state to introduce the IGRA (Interferon Gamma Release Assay) test for early identification of TB infections. Meanwhile, the announcement of the two new labs has brought hope for a more strengthened approach in this direction.