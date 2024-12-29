Naveen Patnaik to launch BJD offensive on farmers' problems from Ganjam

BHUBANESWAR: With rising resentment over paddy procurement lapses and widespread crop loss leading to farmer suicides, the BJD is set to launch an aggressive offensive against the BJP government for failing to alleviate the problems of the agricultural community in the state.

BJD president and leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik will visit one of the worst-hit districts in the recent rains, Ganjam, on Monday and meet the affected farmers.

Party sources said, Naveen is scheduled to visit Hinjili, Shergarh, Kabisuryanagar, Aska, and Khallikote on the day. These blocks are reeling under the impact of the rains that caused extensive damage to standing crops and pushed farmers into severe financial distress.

This visit, which comes amidst reports of farmer suicides, will mark the BJD supremo’s first field engagement since his party lost to BJP in the 2024 Assembly and general elections, ending his 24-year tenure as chief minister.

During his scheduled visit, Naveen is expected to assess the extent of the damage and hold discussions with local officials regarding relief measures. Although damage assessment is underway, farmers in several districts have expressed disappointment on how crop loss estimation is going on.

Ganjam reported the first farmer suicide of this kharif season with a 64-year-old debt-ridden sharecropper from Barang village under Badamadhapur panchayat ending his life by allegedly hanging himself from the bathroom outside of his house on December 25.