Odisha couple nabbed with Rs 30,000 and ornaments for temple loots

BERHAMPUR: Khallikote police arrested a young couple accused of looting temple donation boxes in the last six months. The pair, identified as Krushna Chandra Behera (28) and Diptimayee Behera (26) from Rambha, worked as manual labourers during the day and targeted temples at night.

On Tuesday, a donation box from a temple in Keshpur was stolen, prompting police to analyse the CCTV footage. The suspects, wearing red jackets and riding a matching scooter, were spotted heading towards NH-16.

During vehicle check near Gurapalli toll plaza, police intercepted them and found Rs 30,000 in coins, 230 gm melted gold, silver ornaments of the idol kept in the scooter dickey, said Gourahari Sahu, SDPO, of Chatrapur.

The couple confessed to uprooting donation boxes and stealing ornaments from several temples across the district. They exchanged coins for cash and sold ornaments to jewellers.

Police recovered an empty donation box from a pond and are investigating the involvement of others. Nearby police stations have been informed to check with temple thefts and both accused have been forwarded to the court.