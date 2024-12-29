Three women Maoists held in Odisha's Malkangiri, carried Rs 8 lakh reward

MALKANGIRI: Three women Maoists carrying a combined cash reward of Rs 8 lakh on their heads were arrested by a joint team of Chitrakonda police and district voluntary force (DVF) from Gunthabeda village under Chitrakonda police limits here on Saturday.

The trio was identified as Chandrama Khillo, Kamala Khillo and Sunita Khillo, all natives of Dhakadpadar village under Jodamba police limits in Swabhiman Anchal.

After getting inputs about movement and assembly of some suspected persons, a team of Chitrakonda police and DVF rushed to verify the information. On seeing the security forces, people assembled at the spot tried to escape. However, the three were arrested from the site.

DIG of south western range, Niti Shekhar told mediapersons that the three were quizzed but their response was muted for which they were later brought to Chitrakonda police station and interrogated. After that, their identities were revealed.

Chandrama who carried a cash reward of Rs 4 lakh on her head joined the Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC) of Maoist outfit in 2018 and working as with AOBSZC military platoon in Kudmulgumma area in Malkangiri district.

Shekar said, Kamala joined the Maoist outfit in 2021 and worked as a party member in the protection team of top Maoist leader Uday. She carried a reward of Rs 2 lakh. Sunita too worked in the same team.

Chandrama was allegedly involved in a series of crimes such as six incidents of exchanges of fire in Odisha and Chhatisgarh and arson. Kamala and Sunita were involved in similar offences too.Police claimed to have got vital clues from the trio during interrogation and intelligence-based operation was underway in the region, the DIG added. Additional SP Tapan Narayan Rath and other police officials were also present.