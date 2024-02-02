A vision statement to fulfill people’s aspirations: Dharmendra Pradhan

BHUBANESWAR : Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday lauded the interim budget placed by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for 2024-25 as a vision statement for Viksit Bharat by 2047 as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Describing the budget as people-oriented, Pradhan said it will fulfil the aspirations of youth, poor, women, and farmers. The Union Education Minister said announcement of a corpus of Rs 1 lakh crore under ‘Jai Anusandhan’ scheme for long-term, interest-free loans for research and innovation will be a game changer. The interest-free loan for 50 years will directly benefit the new generation in the field of research, innovation and setting up startups, he added.

Stating the Prime Minister has always given emphasis on Purvoday, Pradhan said the three special corridors for energy, mineral, and cement in the railway budget will accelerate growth and reduce logistics cost. A mineral-bearing state like Odisha will immensely benefit from the special corridor scheme.

Asserting Odisha will get a lion’s share from the interim budget, the Union Minister said the state which has already received 34 lakh houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and will get more out of the two crore PMAY houses announced by the Finance Minister.