Interim budget a dream for next 50 years: Odisha Congress

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) on Thursday alleged the interim budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament, a dream for the next 50 years and does not reflect the nation’s financial state.

The budget does not have anything for the middle class and poor who are suffering due to rise in price of essential commodities, former finance minister and Congress leader Pandhanan Kanungo told mediapersons here. Besides, the budget has also bypassed the unemployment problem, he said adding it is a matter of concern that only one per cent youth who received training under Skill India are employed.

The claim that 25 crore people have come above the poverty line when 81.35 crore people of the country depend on five kg free rice is also unrealistic. Kanungo said Sitharaman also did not announce any initiative to bring down rate of inflation.

He alleged unemployment among youth has broken record of last 45 years and expenditure of every family has gone up by five times during the period. When the country has gone backwards in every field, asking people to wait till Amrit Kal is only a dream, he added.