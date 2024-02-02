Supreme Court upholds Orissa HC’s rejection of judicial complex PIL

CUTTACK: The Supreme Court of India has dismissed an appeal against the Orissa High Court order that had rejected a PIL seeking direction to select an alternative site for construction of the judicial court complex at Konark town.

Pravat Kumar Padhi and four others in July 2023 had filed the PIL questioning the acquisition initiated in 2014 for the construction of the complex at Konark.

The high court dismissed it on October 30, 2023.

While dismissing the appeal on January 22, the SC division bench of Justice Suryakant and Justice KV Viswanathan said, “It is not in dispute that 90 per cent of the construction work is over and the Judicial Court Complex is near completion. It is pointed out that the Judicial Court Complex will stand completed and is likely to be inaugurated by 31.3.2024. That being so, we are satisfied that no Public Interest Litigation, which is actually meant for the demolition of such structure, can be entertained.”

“The consumers of justice, in and around Konark, are eagerly waiting for the construction of a Judicial Court Complex, which is their fundamental right in terms of Article 21 of the Constitution of India. The construction of a Judicial Court Complex signifies access to justice at the door step, For the reasons afore-stated, we are satisfied that the purported Public Interest Litigation, initiated by the appellants, is wholly unwarranted, misdirected and cannot be entertained at this belated stage,” the SC Bench observed.