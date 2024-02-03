JMM observes Rairangpur bandh over Jharkhand ex-CM Soren’s arrest

JMM spokesperson Santosh Kumar Murmu alleged the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Soren without conducting proper inquiry. “The BJP is in power at the Centre and using the ED to hamper the career of a political leader. It is not how a democratic country should be. We demand release of our former CM from jail as he is innocent,” he added.

A senior police officer said the protesters had not taken permission from the district administration and police before observing the bandh. “However, it did not disrupt normal life for long as police convinced the outfit to lift the bandh,” he said.

The ED arrested Soren on January 31 for his alleged involvement in a land scam. He had resigned from his post as Jharkhand CM prior to that.