Odisha: Man dies in mishap, locals block road

Following the accident, irate villages of Nahara detained the driver of the pickup van and blocked Jaleswar-Chandaneswar road. An agitator Manoranjan Jena alleged that accidents have become a regular affair due to lack of traffic enforcement on the route. Vehicles are often found speeding on the road violating traffic rules.

“The administration should immediately deploy an interceptor and erect speed bumps on the road to ensure safety of local residents. Besides, the authorities should provide a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the deceased’s kin,” he said.

As vehicular movement was affected due to the road blockade, local police rushed to the spot and held discussion with the agitators. Kamarda IIC Premoda Nayak said the road blockade was lifted after the administration assured the locals to look into their demands.