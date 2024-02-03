Odisha: Man dies in mishap, locals block road

BALASORE: Residents of Nahara village within Kamarda police limits here blocked the Jaleswar-Chandaneswar road at Kanthalia chowk demanding Rs 25 lakh compensation to the family of a 59-year-old man who was killed in an accident on Friday.
Khagendra Bhuyan of Nahara village was returning home from Kanthalia Chowk in the morning when a pickup van hit him. Bhuyan suffered critical head and chest injuries in the mishap. Locals rushed him to Jaleswar community health centre where he was pronounced dead.
Following the accident, irate villages of Nahara detained the driver of the pickup van and blocked Jaleswar-Chandaneswar road. An agitator Manoranjan Jena alleged that accidents have become a regular affair due to lack of traffic enforcement on the route. Vehicles are often found speeding on the road violating traffic rules.
“The administration should immediately deploy an interceptor and erect speed bumps on the road to ensure safety of local residents. Besides, the authorities should provide a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the deceased’s kin,” he said.
As vehicular movement was affected due to the road blockade, local police rushed to the spot and held discussion with the agitators. Kamarda IIC Premoda Nayak said the road blockade was lifted after the administration assured the locals to look into their demands.