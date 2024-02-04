Heritage on the show

BHUBANESWAR : Apart from the deliberations on Odia language, the first World Odia Language conference is providing an insight into Odia culture, heritage and even the freedom struggle.

A walk-through museum has been set up at the conference venue. Divided into various segments, antiquities collected during important excavations including Sishupalgarh, rare historic records and musical instruments, sandstone replicas of Lingaraj temple and Srimandir panels, Pattachitra, tribal culture, manuscripts, and paintings on freedom fighters are being exhibited at the venue. This apart, printing press machines of different periods and Odia film posters are on the show. A film screening centre has also been set up.

Secretary of Odia Language, Literature and Culture department Sujata Raut Karthikeyan said as a part of the exhibition, the Odia language, literature, culture and heritage have been divided into three sections - ancient, medieval and modern. “And exhibits relevant to each period have been showcased,” she said while urging people to visit the walk-through museum.