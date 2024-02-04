Modi’s silence on BJD confounds state BJP leaders and workers

BHUBANESWAR : As the state BJP prepares to aggressively take on the BJD in the ensuing elections, the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was keenly looked up to by the leaders and workers alike.

However, if the prime minister not uttering a single word against the state government was not enough, Modi addressing Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik as his ‘mitra’ (friend) at the inaugural function of IIM-Sambalpur new campus inauguration has confounded the state party apparatus.

Since this was the first public meeting of the prime minister in the state before the fast approaching elections, the common expectation was that he would set the tone for the poll campaign and give direction to the party workers. Even, the crowd was enthusiastic.

But there was no fire in the PM’s speech as he did not say anything against the BJD government much to the disappointment of the BJP workers who came from 35 Assembly segments under seven parliamentary constituencies of the western region to listen to him. Most of the speech of the prime minister was a comparative statement of his government’s contribution to the state vis-a-vis the apathy of the Congress-led UPA government in the 10 years before 2014.

What baffled the BJP legislators the most was the total silence of the prime minister on BJD government. During their first meeting with the PM in New Delhi last month, he apparently had sought to know their preparedness to end the long run of the Naveen Patnaik government in the state. Modi is learnt to have told them this is their best opportunity to form government in the state, sources in the party said.