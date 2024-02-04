Odisha council of ministers approves vote on account

BHUBANESWAR : The council of ministers on Saturday approved the vote-on-account to be placed in the Assembly by the state government on February 8.

The council of ministers presided over by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is reported to have approved the total budget of around Rs 2.7 lakh crore out of which the vote on account will be sought for 25 to 30 per cent of the funds. The budget proposals will be highest ever for Odisha taking into account the bouyancy in the state’s economy.

Official sources said as the state had reported the highest ever collection of GST during the last several months, the budget will reflect the same with more funds allocated for infrastructure, livelihood, irrigation and panchayati raj sectors. However, no bills will be brought by the government during the last session of the Assembly.

The session to begin from February 5 is scheduled to continue till February 13. The appropriation bill for the vote on account will be placed by the government on February 9. Governor Raghubar Das will address the House on the opening day on February 5.