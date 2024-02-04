PM has set a new path for India, says Odisha CM Naveen

SAMBALPUR : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a new direction for India and the country is on the path to become an economic powerhouse.

Speaking at the inauguration of the permanent campus of the IIM-S, the chief minister said the endeavour of the state government is to make Odisha the manufacturing hub of the nation. “I hope the prime minister will extend all necessary support to achieve it,” he added.

Stating this is a golden time for startups in India, the chief minister said Odisha is a top performer in the country in terms of promotion of start-ups. “Our youth should be invested in using their innovative ideas for creating jobs. The energy, the brilliance and the innovative ability of our youngsters will definitely take our country to a future that will be a guiding light for the globe,” he added. The chief minister said the government is hosting the first World Odia Language conference and the state is fortunate to have the prime minister, a lover of Indian languages, in Odisha.

Congratulating the students and teachers for the new infrastructure at the IIM, he said the learning here will be an enriching and exciting experience for all. He said IIM Sambalpur has made its mark by producing some of the best graduates. The chief minister urged the students to think of ways to contribute to their state. Not only think of your school as alumni, but be ‘alumni of the state’ and contribute by sharing your knowledge and vast experience,” he told the students.