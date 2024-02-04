Siblings arrested for beating tribal man to death over theft

ROURKELA : BIRMITRAPUR police on Saturday arrested two brothers for allegedly thrashing a tribal man to death over suspicion of stealing iron rods.

The incident took place at Bijabahal village within Birmitrapur police limits on Friday. Police identified the accused as Santosh Panda (35) and his elder brother Suresh (38). The deceased, 35-year-old Senaka Lakra, worked as a daily wager.

Birmitrapur sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Sushant Das said the accused ran a roadside eatery. “They were constructing a house in the area from where some iron rods went missing. They suspected the rods were stolen by Senaka and hence, beat him,” he added. Senaka’s younger brother Jena Lakra said he saw the accused abusing and beating his brother with bamboo sticks after tying his hands and legs. “I tried to intervene but they continued thrashing him until he collapsed,” he added.

Sources said when Senaka lost sense, the accused panicked and reportedly took him to the nearby Kuanrmunda community health centre but the doctors declared him dead. Jena said Senaka is survived by his wife who works in Kerala, and four minor daughters. “Now after his death there is no one to take care of them,” he said further demanding compensation for the family and stern action against the accused.

SDPO Das informed a murder case has been registered in this connection. The body was handed over to the family after autopsy, he added.

A similar incident had occurred in 2020 at Aulabahal village in Lefripada when a family of four tied a youth to their gate and beat him to death allegedly because he had mischievously broken their car’s windshield. Later in November 2023, the family was handed 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.