‘Unidentified’ disease claims four lives in Odisha's Rayagada district

BERHAMPUR : Panic gripped residents of K Korala village in Kashipur block of Rayagada district after an unidentified disease claimed the lives of four persons and infected around 50 people in the last one week.

The deceased, aged between 43 and 59 years, died in the last three days. The other victims are, meanwhile, receiving treatment at the Kucheipadar community health centre.

Sources said the victims had been complaining of stomach pain and fever since last week. On receiving information, a team of health officials reached the village on Saturday to take stock of the situation.

Rayagada chief district medical officer (CDMO) Dr LM Routray said it is being suspected the affected persons might have consumed polluted water from a stream near the village which led to infection.

“The medical team will conduct health checkups and collect water samples from the stream for examination. The cause the infection can be ascertained after that,” the CDMO said adding, necessary arrangements will be made to take the victims to hospital if their health condition does not improve.