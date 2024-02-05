686 eCourts in Odisha: Minister

BHUBANESWAR: The Centre has not released any funds for eCourts project to the states since 2022-23 after the completion of the second phase.

Odisha had last received Rs 3.37 crore in 2020-21 out of which Rs 3.31 crore has been utilised.

This was informed by Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal to Lok Sabha on Friday in response to queries from BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi and two others.

The minister said that Odisha has 686 functional eCourts and live streaming of court proceedings has started in the Orissa High Court.

No funds were released for 2022-2023 as the total outlay of Phase-II amounting to Rs 1,670 crore was exhausted and the DPR of Phase-III eCourts is under the process of approval.