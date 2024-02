BHUBANESWAR: All India Congress Committee Odisha in-charge Ajoy Kumar on Sunday launched a new initiative, ‘Project Pragaman’ for transparent ticket distribution to candidates for ensuing Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the state.

Kumar unveiled the website of Pragaman, through which aspiring candidates can apply for tickets. The project also intends to recruit new leaders to the party. Launching the portal, Kumar said Congress has launched such an initiative for the first time. The party in-charge said any Congress leader or worker can apply for ticket if she/he feels she/he has the potential to win the elections.

“From now onwards, only honest and dedicated Congress workers will get the chance to secure a ticket without any references and family lineage”, he added.

The Congress leader said the online portal will remain open from February 4 to February 11 and ticket aspirants can apply during the one week period.