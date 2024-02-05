Cuttack: Patient taken ill after consuming wrong medicine in City Hospital

CUTTACK: A man was taken ill after being administered a wrong medicine at the district headquarters hospital, also known as city hospital here.

Sources said Pramod Mallik (51) of Sartol who has filed a written complaint with the hospital, also lodged an FIR at Dargha Bazaar police station. As per reports, Mallik, a diabetic visited city hospital on January 23 for a check-up. He was prescribed medicine by the doctor at the hospital which he got from the Niramaya counter. Mallik showed the medicine to the doctor and started consuming it.

However, Mallik’s head started reeling and his body shivered after he consumed the medicine. “After my condition started deteriorating, I again went to the hospital and showed the prescription and medicine to a doctor in room no 6. The doctor said the medicine was meant for treating stomach ache and not diabetes. I then submitted a petition and filed an FIR in police station seeking action against the doctor and the government’s free medicines distribution scheme,’’ said Mallik.

While efforts to elicit response from the hospital authorities on the issue proved futile, Dargha Bazaar IIC Chinteswar Munda said acting on the FIR a case has been registered under sections 337,338 and 417 of IPC and investigation is on.