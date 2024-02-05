Funds sought to develop Dudhari waterfalls in Odisha

JEYPORE: The Koraput tourist office has sent a proposal of `50 lakh to the state Tourism department seeking to develop the Dudhari waterfalls here.
Sources said the waterfalls, located in Semiliguda block of Koraput district, attracts thousands of visitors from both within and outside the district on a daily basis.
However, despite being one of the most picturesque tourist spots in the state, those visiting the area have often expressed concerns over lack of facilities.
The waterfall is situated just around 15 km from the Semiliguda NH-26 but there is no proper approach road to the destination owing to which visitors are forced to trek through hilly terrains to reach the spot.
This apart, there is no proper safety guard rail along the hills for movement of tourists.
Kunu Dash, a visitor from Berhampur said the place also lacks basic facilities like drinking water, toilets, proper roads or rest sheds for tourists.
“It is unfortunate that despite being one of the most beautiful waterfall in the tribal areas, authorities concerned have failed to provide even basic amenities for visitors,” he rued.
Koraput tourist officer Talina Pradhani said, “We have sent a proposal of rS 50 lakh to the Tourism department for development of the spot."