Funds sought to develop Dudhari waterfalls in Odisha

JEYPORE: The Koraput tourist office has sent a proposal of `50 lakh to the state Tourism department seeking to develop the Dudhari waterfalls here.

Sources said the waterfalls, located in Semiliguda block of Koraput district, attracts thousands of visitors from both within and outside the district on a daily basis.

However, despite being one of the most picturesque tourist spots in the state, those visiting the area have often expressed concerns over lack of facilities.

The waterfall is situated just around 15 km from the Semiliguda NH-26 but there is no proper approach road to the destination owing to which visitors are forced to trek through hilly terrains to reach the spot.

This apart, there is no proper safety guard rail along the hills for movement of tourists.