JNU to offer programmes on Odia studies, research

BHUBANESWAR: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi will now offer a masters’ course on Odia studies and other research programmes. The state government on Sunday announced to open a special centre, to be named after former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik, at the premier varsity for Odia studies.

The announcement came during the first World Odia Language Conference being organised by the Odia Language Literature and Culture department to celebrate the antiquity and continuity of Odia language and showcase its evolution and development.

Apart from post graduate course on Odia studies and research on Jagannath culture, the centre will promote codicology of ancient Odia literature and facilitate research on the leadership and contributions of Biju Patnaik and his role in the Indonesian freedom struggle.

The Higher Education department inked a pact with JNU for the special centre for which Odisha government will provide a one-time corpus of Rs 10 crore.

Higher education secretary Arvind Agrawal signed an MoU with JNU vice-chancellor Prof Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit in the presence of Minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak and other officials.