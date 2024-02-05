Odisha among states with high cancer prevalence

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha is among top-12 states that have been contributing to the cancer incidence tally of the country. Apart from oral and stomach cancer, cases of breast and cervical cancers are on an alarming rise in the state.
As per latest data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there has been a 22.5 per cent rise in the annual cancer incidence and 22.6 per cent rise in mortality in the state in last one decade.
The estimated incidence of cancer cases rose from 43,210 in 2013 to 52,960 in 2022 while the mortality has gone up from 23,886 to 29,287 during the period in the state.
Quoting the National Cancer Registry Programme of ICMR, the ministry projected that the number of new cases will cross 55,000 by 2025.
The most common cancers among males were oral accounting for about 14 per cent of the adult cancer cases in the state, followed by gastric (13 per cent) and lung (10 per cent) cancers.
Among women, the most common cancers are breast (26 per cent), cervix (21 per cent), ovary (11 per cent), gastric (five per cent) and gallbladder (four per cent).
The most common cancers among men are oral and gastric with buccal mucosa and tongue constituting 45 per cent and 38 per cent of all oral cancers respectively.
While eight percent of the cancer patients were aged below 20 years, acute lymphoblastic leukemia, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, Hodgkin’s lymphoma and brain tumours are most common in the age group.
Experts attributed the rise in cases to changes in lifestyle and dietary diversities. Professor of Radiation Oncology at AIIMS Bhubaneswar Dr Saroj Kumar Mazumdar said around 100 people among one lakh population in the state are being detected with cancer.
“The disease is now showing an alarming rise in rural parts of the state, which had low incidence of cancer two decades ago. Though the mortality has dropped due to various treatment options and availability of advanced care, it is still below the national average. The state government must initiate a cancer screening programme for early detection and treatment,” he suggested.
Despite the overall declining trend of cervical cancer, the proportion of cervical cancer cases among women in Odisha was higher as compared to some states.
Health authorities said Odisha government has launched a comprehensive cancer care programme to set up care units at 11 places at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore in the state on a priority basis.
“Chemotherapy facility is now available at the district level. Radiotherapy, brachytherapy, histopathology, chemotherapy and palliative care services will be strengthened once the new cancer hospitals are ready,” said a health official.
Cause of concern
22.5 pc rise in annual cancer incidence in the state
22.6 pc rise in mortality in last one decade
43,210 cases in 2013
52,960 cases in 2022