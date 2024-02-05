Odisha among states with high cancer prevalence

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha is among top-12 states that have been contributing to the cancer incidence tally of the country. Apart from oral and stomach cancer, cases of breast and cervical cancers are on an alarming rise in the state.

As per latest data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there has been a 22.5 per cent rise in the annual cancer incidence and 22.6 per cent rise in mortality in the state in last one decade.

The estimated incidence of cancer cases rose from 43,210 in 2013 to 52,960 in 2022 while the mortality has gone up from 23,886 to 29,287 during the period in the state.

Quoting the National Cancer Registry Programme of ICMR, the ministry projected that the number of new cases will cross 55,000 by 2025.

The most common cancers among males were oral accounting for about 14 per cent of the adult cancer cases in the state, followed by gastric (13 per cent) and lung (10 per cent) cancers.

Among women, the most common cancers are breast (26 per cent), cervix (21 per cent), ovary (11 per cent), gastric (five per cent) and gallbladder (four per cent).