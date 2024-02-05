Odisha: Class 3 student succumbs to ‘fever’, six more hospitalised

BARIPADA: A Class III student died and six fellow students of Pandhda High School in Sarashkana block were taken ill after allegedly complaining of fever on Sunday.

The deceased, eight-year-old Soudamini Marandi, hailed from Kasiabedha village under Jharpokharia police station. She, along with other students, resided in the school hostel and complained of fever on Saturday.

Shockingly, instead of being taken to the local hospital, the hostel warden allegedly administered medication to her. Soudamini was found unresponsive around 4 pm and rushed to the Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital (PRM MCH) in Baripada.

As another six girl students also fell ill and their condition worsened, the school staff rushed all of them to PRMMCH.