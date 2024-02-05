Odisha: Complaint against Padmagiri panchayat samiti vice-chairman

MALKANGIRI: Sarpanch of Padmagiri panchayat in Malkangiri block, Sunadhar Madkami on Sunday filed a complaint against samiti vice-chairman Niranjan Halder alleging that he, along with a few anti-socials intruded into a Nabin Odisha meeting they were attending, and reportedly abused everyone present in filthy language.

She further complained that the intruders raised anti-government slogans and when she tried to intervene, Halder allegedly also threatened of killing her. “My life is in danger and I request police to give me protection,” her FIR stated. Malkangiri Model IIC Rigan Kindo said a case has been resgistered. “However no arrests have been made so far in this connection,” he added.

The Nabin Odisha meeting was organised on Saturday.