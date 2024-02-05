Work together towards a bright future: Union Minister Pradhan

SAMBALPUR: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday emphasised the importance of working together towards a prosperous future and encouraged community collaboration for societal progress. Pradhan was attending the 17th annual event of the Sambalpur Chasa Samaj here.

Addressing the event, the Union minister reiterated Modi government’s commitment to the well-being and security of farmers. He praised the local tradition of acknowledging the contributions of farmers and highlighted the government’s efforts towards farmer welfare, including dedicated budget allocations for their benefit.

Noting the increase in enrolment rates in education, Pradhan also highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s focus on women empowerment. He mentioned about the rise in higher education enrolment by 26.5 per cent and the growing number of girls pursuing studies in science, mathematics and engineering, which currently stands at 43 per cent.

Pradhan further discussed the proposed ‘Women’s Empowerment Act,’ which aims to provide 33 per cent reservation for women in Assembly and Lok Sabha seats. He commended the active participation of women in projects like Chandrayaan-3, emphasising that a robust society emerges with increased female involvement.