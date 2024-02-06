60-year-old woman found dead after going out for nature's call in Kendrapara village

KENDRAPARA : In a shocking incident, a 60-year-old woman who ventured out of her house on Sunday night to attend nature’s call was found dead in Khadeipada village under Rajnagar police station in Kendrapara district.

According to sources, the victim Sagarika Swain went to attend nature’s call and did not return even after a few hours. Worried, her husband Niranjan Swain (65) and other relatives started searching for her and to their shock found her lying in a pool of blood a few yards from the house. She was rushed to the community health centre (CHC) at Rajnagar where doctors declared her dead.

On receiving information, police rushed to the spot and examined the crime scene. Based on a complaint by the husband of the deceased, the police registered a case and took up the investigation. “There were stab wounds on her body. A blood-stained sharp weapon lying near the body was seized. Prima facie, we found injuries on the body of the deceased and jewellery missing for which a case of murder and robbery was registered,” said IIC of Rajnagar police station Ajaya Kumar Jena.

We have also not ruled out the possibility of sexual assault but it can be verified only after autopsy and forensic examinations, the officer added.

Meanwhile, family members of the deceased have raised suspicions about the hand of some miscreants in the incident.