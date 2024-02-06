Agitators lock government offices in Padampur over district demand

SAMBALPUR : Taking the agitation over district status for Padampur a step further, locals under the aegis of Padampur Zilla Milita Kriyanusthan Committee locked all the state government offices across Padampur sub-division on Monday.

From morning, the agitators and locals began locking gates of the offices even before the arrival of the officials. At some places, they requested the officials to vacate the premises before locking the offices. The agitators were also seen picketing outside some government establishments.

The treasury, offices of the sub-registrar, Education department, tehsil, block, NAC and RI besides Agriculture, Horticulture, ARCS and Cooperative Society were paralysed in Padampur, Paikmal, Jharbandh and Gaisilet blocks in the district. The functioning of sub-collector’s office was also affected after sub-collector Alok Patel and ADM Chavan Kunal Motiram were requested by the agitators not to enter the office. Moreover, the judicial offices also could not operate due to heavy picketing.

Member of the committee, Chinmaya Kumar Panda said the agitation on the day was peaceful. “Though we had earlier resolved to continue the deadlock for an indefinite period, we limited it to a day so that the public do not face any inconvenience,” he stated. The agitation received a positive response. We will decide the further course of action in our meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday, Panda further added.

“It is unfortunate that while we have been sitting on dharna since last five days and launched another agitation on the day, neither the local representative nor any other leader of the ruling party here have come to discuss with us so far,” expressed another agitator.

Since February 1, the committee members have been sitting on dharna outside the office of sub-collector. Prior to that, on January 16, the committee had called for 12-hour bandh across the sub-division to press their demand for district status.This apart, on January 1, in another protest, locals under the banner Jay Kisan Andolan, defaced the sign board of the sub-collector’s office and erased ‘sub’ from the board in a bid to rename the building as collector’s office.