Bhubaneswar-Cuttack police commissioner issues norms for bars on employing bouncers

BHUBANESWAR : Amid instances of alleged high-handedness by private security personnel, informally called bouncers, employed in bars of the twin city, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack police commissioner Sanjeeb Panda on Monday issued a slew of guidelines for the owners.

“It has come to the notice that many bars within Commissionerate Police jurisdiction have employed private persons as security personnel who are informally called as bouncers. In recent months, some criminal cases have been registered against many such private security personnel. It is necessary to put some checks in place to deter such threats to customers visiting the bars,” read an order issued by the police commissioner.

The order, which will remain in force between February 6 and April 5, calls for stricter compliance by bar owners. They cannot hire a private security guard before carrying out his/her character and antecedents verification before the territorial DCPs. The bar owners can hire security personnel only from private security agencies registered under Private Security Agencies (Regulation) Act.

They have also been directed to inform the local police in writing about the private security personnel employed by them. The personnel can only perform tasks permitted as per law. In case of any need, the security personnel can contact the police by dialling 112, said the order.

The owners have been strictly warned to not infringe upon the rights of customers. The commissioner has warned that stringent action will be taken against anyone found violating the order.