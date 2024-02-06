Deceased Odia migrant’s minor daughter rescued from Telangana

BALANGIR : The minor daughter of deceased migrant labourer Kanhu Mallick, who was allegedly held captive by a brick kiln owner in Telangana, has been rescued by the state’s Labour department, and is scheduled to arrive at her village on Tuesday.

Kanhu of Sulekha village in Belpada block of Balangir district died three days back. Belpada IIC Sushant Das said police in coordination with the Odisha Labour department contacted the latter’s counterpart in Telangana after which the girl was rescued. “She is returning home along with a relative,” he added.

Reportedly, Kanhu Mallick along with his wife, son and daughter (11) had migrated to Telangana two months back to work at a brick kiln there. During that time, the brick kiln owner had paid him Rs 80,000 as advance. However, Kanhu was taken ill after a few days and could not work anymore.

When his health began deteriorating, the brick kiln owner sent him back along with his wife and son but reportedly kept his minor daughter captive on the condition that he would release her only after getting his money back.

On returning to the village, the family sold their landed property and managed to arrange Rs 50,000 for their daughter’s release. However, the brick kiln owner allegedly denied to release her until the entire money was paid back.

In the meantime, Kanhu died of prolonged illness. Following his demise, social activist Sipun Khamari along with Kanhu’s family had staged dharna with the body further threatening to intensify stir if the girl was not released immediately.